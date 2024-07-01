Online: VFW Combat Tested Gaming VA VR Sleep Technology

Online Gaming Combat Veterans VFW Combat tested Sleep Technology

When: Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA is joining VFW Combat Tested Gaming, a Veterans of Foreign Wars online community enhancing Veterans' mental well being through social engagement and skill development in a supportive and inclusive environment, for an online question and answer session on VA for benefits and healthcare questions with a focus on VR Sleep Technology. The event will be held on VFW Combat Tested Gaming's Discord, and open to all who have questions or want to listen. Discord is a free and popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Join the VFW Combat Tested Gaming Discord at

https://discord.gg/wDnzrCmYTz

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and also create a username. Once set up, to access CTG Discord use the link above. Registration is not required for the event only to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within CTG. The rooms you are looking to join are under the CTG Official Leagues: League Voice Channel. Please spread the word so we can drive these communities to help in our attempts to assist Veterans as best as possible.

