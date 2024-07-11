Skip to Content

VetConnect Career Day - Houston, TX

Combined Arms, TX

Join Combined Arms for an Interactive Day of Veteran Resources and Career Opportunities!

When:

Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

East End Maker Hub

6501 Navigation Boulevard

Houston, TX

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

*** Do you have a profile in the Combined Arms portal? If not, please CLICK HERE to create a profile.***

Are you a Veteran, spouse, reservist, or active duty service member? Come connect with numerous organizations that are apart of the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms!

Explore a variety of resources and opportunities:

  • Career Opportunities: Meet hiring employers and discover exciting job prospects.
  • Benefits Assistance: Get answers to your benefits questions.
  • Service Record Issues: Resolve any issues with your service record.
  • Mental Health Resources: Learn about available mental health options.
  • Education Benefits: Seek guidance on utilizing your education benefits.
  • Recreational Activities: Find out about outdoor activities and volunteer opportunities.
     

This event is a collaboration with Workforce Solutions, Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, and TXRX Labs - East End Maker Hub. Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your career and connect with valuable resources!

Special thanks to our partners for their support!

Combined Arms: Uniting Veteran Resources for Empowerment

