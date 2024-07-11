VetConnect Career Day - Houston, TX
Join Combined Arms for an Interactive Day of Veteran Resources and Career Opportunities!
When:
Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
East End Maker Hub
6501 Navigation Boulevard
Houston, TX
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
*** Do you have a profile in the Combined Arms portal? If not, please CLICK HERE to create a profile.***
Are you a Veteran, spouse, reservist, or active duty service member? Come connect with numerous organizations that are apart of the Texas Veterans Network powered by Combined Arms!
Explore a variety of resources and opportunities:
- Career Opportunities: Meet hiring employers and discover exciting job prospects.
- Benefits Assistance: Get answers to your benefits questions.
- Service Record Issues: Resolve any issues with your service record.
- Mental Health Resources: Learn about available mental health options.
- Education Benefits: Seek guidance on utilizing your education benefits.
- Recreational Activities: Find out about outdoor activities and volunteer opportunities.