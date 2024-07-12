Skip to Content

Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program - Online

Please join us for our Outreach Webinar on the Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program

When:

Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Outreach Webinar via Cisco Webex

This outreach webinar provides VA CFBNP partners with information and resources from the VA Office of Survivors Assistance. This presentation is open to Veterans, their families, their beneficiaries, and the public.

Guest Speaker:

  • Ms. Ann Duff, Assistant Direct, VBA, Office of Survivors Assistance

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:

Email: VACFBNP@va.gov 
Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp
In the VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP), we strive to keep Veterans, their families and those who serve Veterans as informed as possible with valuable information that positively impacts Veterans lives.

Last updated: