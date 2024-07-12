Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program - Online
Please join us for our Outreach Webinar on the Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program
When:
Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Outreach Webinar via Cisco Webex
This outreach webinar provides VA CFBNP partners with information and resources from the VA Office of Survivors Assistance. This presentation is open to Veterans, their families, their beneficiaries, and the public.
Guest Speaker:
- Ms. Ann Duff, Assistant Direct, VBA, Office of Survivors Assistance
Register: Click here to Sign-up for VA CFBNP Updates and Monthly Webinars
We hope you can join us!
If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:
- Trulesta.Pauling@va.gov
- (202) 461-8936
- William.Morales2@va.gov
- (202) 461-0753
Email: VACFBNP@va.gov
Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp
