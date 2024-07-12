Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program - Online

Please join us for our Outreach Webinar on the Overview of VA Survivor Assistance Program

When: Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register Outreach Webinar via Cisco Webex

This outreach webinar provides VA CFBNP partners with information and resources from the VA Office of Survivors Assistance. This presentation is open to Veterans, their families, their beneficiaries, and the public.

Guest Speaker:

Ms. Ann Duff, Assistant Direct, VBA, Office of Survivors Assistance

We hope you can join us!

If you have any questions or require special accommodations, please contact:

Email: VACFBNP@va.gov

Website: www.va.gov/cfbnp

In the VA Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships (CFBNP), we strive to keep Veterans, their families and those who serve Veterans as informed as possible with valuable information that positively impacts Veterans lives.

