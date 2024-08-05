VeTALKX National Peer to Peer Q&A Chat!
Ask Questions Now About Navigating VA & Community Services
When:
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us on August 22nd, 1pm – 2 pm ET to participate in our National VeTALKX Q&A Chat on RallyPoint to gain access to Veteran peer support resources. Get connected to a Veteran peer to help you navigate VA and community services. Post your questions on how to get peer support now! (Typed Q&A format. No audio/visual)
You can ask questions to the following people:
» Melissa Comeau - Director, Military and Veteran Caregiver Network, American Red Cross
» SGT Jim Zenner - Director, LA County Department of Military and Veteran Affairs
» Heather Kelly - Senior Manager, Strategic Partnerships, Travis Manion Foundation
» SSgt Kathryn Dobbs - Outreach Coordinator, Student Veterans of America
» Marianne Delatorre - Community Engagement Manager, Elizabeth Dole Foundation
» Michael Seifer - Veteran Network Peer to Peer Program Manager, American Red Cross
» SMSgt Mike McManus - Program Manager, Veterans Navigation Network
» Anh Tran - LCSW, Program Manager, Veteran Peer Access Network
» LT Christian DiMercurio - Lead, Whole Health Field Implementation Team, VHA
» Veterans Affairs Caregiver Support Program