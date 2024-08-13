Skip to Content

Military & Family Readiness Career Fair - Joint Base Charleston

Transition Assistance Program

When:

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Weapon Station

1005 Jefferson Ave.

Bldg. 755

Goose Creek, SC

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Online Event Location:  Details sent when you RSVP

Want to meet potential employers?

  • Attending this CAREER FAIR provide you with a unique opportunity to network and engage employers through discussion and Q&A.
  • During the CAREER FAIR, there is time for networking and possibly submitting a resume.
  • Some of the Industries represented are Healthcare, Banking, Nuclear Power, Law Enforcement, Hospitality, County School Districts, Manufacturing, Industrial Products, Construction and many more!

***Virtual link will be emailed after you RSVP.

For more information contact: 

