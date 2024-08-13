Military & Family Readiness Career Fair - Joint Base Charleston
Transition Assistance Program
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Weapon Station
1005 Jefferson Ave.
Bldg. 755
Goose Creek, SC
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Online Event Location: Details sent when you RSVP
Want to meet potential employers?
- Attending this CAREER FAIR provide you with a unique opportunity to network and engage employers through discussion and Q&A.
- During the CAREER FAIR, there is time for networking and possibly submitting a resume.
- Some of the Industries represented are Healthcare, Banking, Nuclear Power, Law Enforcement, Hospitality, County School Districts, Manufacturing, Industrial Products, Construction and many more!
***Virtual link will be emailed after you RSVP.
For more information contact:
- Egbert Lopez - egbert.lopez.1@us.af.mil
- Jacqueline Ford - jacqueline.ford.3.ctr@us.af.mil