Military Hiring Fair - Kirtland AFB, NM
When:
Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Consolidated Support Building #20245
Bldg. 20245, Room 120
1451 4th Street SE
Kirtland AFB, NM
Cost:
Free
No registration needed for jobseekers!
Be Ready to Speak to 30+ Potential Employers!
(Open to anyone with base access)
Why attend?
- Connect with top companies
- Explore diverse career options
- Hear from various industry leaders
- Get your resume reviewed
- Grow your professional network
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirtland-afb-military-family-readiness-center/
Military & Family Readiness Center: 505-846-0741/0751