Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters - Online

Please join the Red Cross MVCN for 6 weeks of Caregivers - Your Life and Your Health Matters!

When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Cost: Free Registration: Required





This class introduces caregivers to the tenets and structure of Taking Charge of My Life and My Health specially adapted for caregivers.

Through these sessions, you will examine your daily life by considering your Circle of Health, which includes everything from mindful awareness and personal relationships to exercise, diet, and sleep.

What are you doing to stimulate your brain?

How flexible is your body?

How energetic do you feel?

With what frequency are you waking up at night?

How is your environment affecting you?

What are your main causes of stress?

Join us to learn how to take better care of your life and your health to experience reduced stress and greater peace.

PLEASE NOTE: The class runs weekly for 60 - 90 minutes over 6 weeks. *Caregivers need to commit to all 6 sessions.

Every week on Tue, until Oct 15, 2024, 6 occurrence(s)

Sept 10, 2024

Sept 17, 2024

Sept 24, 2024

Oct 1, 2024

Oct 8, 2024

Oct 15, 2024

Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network and access the Hero Care Resource Directory and Caregiver Calendar on our website https://www.redcross.org/caregivers. Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/

Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Other VA events