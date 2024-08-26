Education benefits outreach - Middle Georgia State University When: Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET Where: Middle Georgia State University - Macon Campus 100 University Parkway Macon, GA Cost: Free





Muskogee VA Regional Office representatives will answer your questions about your education benefits and provide assistance.

Contact the University of Georgia Certifying School Official's office at 478-757-2681 to schedule a visit or for more information.

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question via AskVA.

