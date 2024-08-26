Skip to Content

Education benefits outreach - Middle Georgia State University

When:

Thu. Aug 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Middle Georgia State University - Macon Campus

100 University Parkway

Macon, GA

Cost:

Free

Muskogee VA Regional Office representatives will answer your questions about your education benefits and provide assistance.

Contact the University of Georgia Certifying School Official's office at 478-757-2681 to schedule a visit or for more information.

If you're unable to attend but have questions relating to your education benefits, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question via AskVA.   

