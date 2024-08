Appalachian rural outreach tour - Parkersburg, West Virginia Need help with your claim? Come out and get your questions answered. When: Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:30 pm ET Where: American Legion Post 15 2505 Ohio Avenue Parkersburg, WV Cost: Free





Come out and meet with our Huntington Regional Office staff to get help filing a claim, check the status of a claim and/or receive guidance on benefits.

No appointment necessary!

We look forward to seeing you.

