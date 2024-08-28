Education benefits outreach - Texas Tech University Come out and get your education questions answered at our next event. When: Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: Texas Tech University 2500 Broadway St. West Hall Suite 242 Lubbock, TX Cost: Free





Our Muskogee VA Regional Office Education Outreach Team is here to answer your education questions and concerns.

We can answer your questions about your school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance about applying for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, contact the School Certifying Official's office 806-834-4701 or email brian.conkin@tt.edu

If you're unable to attend, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your questions online via Ask VA.

