Education outreach - Amarillo College VA education team onsite to answer your questions. When: Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Where: Amarillo College 2201 South Washington St Russell Hall Suite 700 Amarillo, TX Cost: Free





Our Muskogee VA Regional Office Education Outreach team is on site to answer your education questions and concerns.

We can answer your questions about your school enrollment, education payments or provide guidance to help you complete an application for benefits, just to name a few.

For more information, contact the school certifying official's office at 806-371-5026 or mkthompson21@actx.edu

If unable to attend, contact our Education Call Center at 1-888-442-4551 or submit your question online via Ask VA.

