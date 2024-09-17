Combat Women Veterans: Cooking Class- Solomons, MD You will leave this event with a full stomach, and a list of Veteran resources. When: Sat. Sep 28, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: No Tbhyme to Cook 14624 Solomons Island Rd S Solomon, MD Cost: Free





Operation Second Chance is thrilled to announce an exclusive event for female combat Veterans on September 28th, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This unique and empowering experience is reserved for you, offering an opportunity to connect with others who have had similar experiences. Join us for a one-of-a-kind cooking event led by a professional chef, where you can embark on a journey of learning new culinary skills, prepare a delicious meal together, and then enjoy it for lunch. This event is a great way to build a strong sense of community and camaraderie. You will leave the event with a full stomach, and a list of Veteran resources.

Sign up by emailing: theresa@operationsecondchance.org

Operation Second Chance

