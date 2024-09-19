Veterans Job and Resource Fair - Largo, MD
This is a great opportunity to connect with potential employers and access valuable resources.
When:
Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Prince George's Community College
301 Largo Road
Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes Center - Community Rooms: A, B, and C
Largo, MD
Cost:
Free
Event Highlights
- Over 50 employers and resources on-site
- On-site VA Claims Clinic (please bring supporting documents)
- ASL Interpreters available upon request (15 days advance notice)
Don't miss this opportunity to connect with potential employers and valuable resources. See you there!
For more information contact:
Mr. Raymond Newby
- 301-618-7087
- 443-669-4468
- raymond.newby@maryland.gov