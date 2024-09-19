Skip to Content

Veterans Job and Resource Fair - Largo, MD

This is a great opportunity to connect with potential employers and access valuable resources.

When:

Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Prince George's Community College

301 Largo Road

Dr. Charlene Mickens Dukes Center - Community Rooms: A, B, and C

Largo, MD

Cost:

Free

 Event Highlights

  • Over 50 employers and resources on-site
  • On-site VA Claims Clinic (please bring supporting documents)
  • ASL Interpreters available upon request (15 days advance notice)

Don't miss this opportunity to connect with potential employers and valuable resources. See you there!

For more information contact:

 Mr. Raymond Newby 

Other VA events

Last updated: