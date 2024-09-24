Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement with Johnson & Johnson
Participants engage directly with company leaders about their operations, locations, Veteran-friendly culture, and current career opportunities.
When:
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Military to Manufacturing Virtual Engagement: Connecting talent from the military and Veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
Tips for Attending:
- Prepare to be on camera – We use Zoom so participants and company representatives can engage face-to-face.
- Research the company – Prepare questions in advance.
- Engage – Companies want employees who are as excited to learn about them as they are to hire high-quality talent.
- Share – We welcome all interested service members, veterans, military spouses, Guard members and reservists, as well as those who support them to participate in Heroes Connect events. #HeroesConnectM2M
Heroes Connect: Johnson & Johnson
Contact: heroes@nam.org