Online: Grunt Style Gaming VA Rec Therapy

Grunt Style Gaming VA Twitch Live Q&A Rec Therapy

When: Sat. Oct 5, 2024, 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Cost: Free





VA Gaming outreach joins Grunt Style Gaming, To be the leader instilling Pride in SELF, in our MILITARY, and in our COUTRY, for an online question and answer session on the VA Home Loans Education. The event will be hosted on the Grunt Style Gaming Discord and Twitch by the VA Gaming Outreach Team. Discord is a popular communication platform primarily used for voice, video and text chat amongst gamers and other communities. Twitch is a website where you can watch and chat with millions of other fans from around the world as they broadcast live video games, music, talk shows, sports and more. During the event we will attempt to assist Veterans with the issues, concerns or other information they seek on VA and Benefits.

https://discord.gg/9q8DvjS8Ps

https://twitch.tv/gruntstyle_official

You will need to use an email account to set up with Discord and twitch also create a username. Once set up, to access Grunt Style Gaming use the links above. Registration is not required for the event only to use the platform. There is no cost associated with registering. Once on the Discord, there will be a list of channels/rooms you can join within Grunt Style Gaming. On Twitch, from the home page select schedule and then select the stream you would like to watch. Times are listed.

URL

https://twitch.tv/gruntstyle_official

Other VA events