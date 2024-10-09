Skip to Content

Military Community Holiday Shopping and Opportunity Webinar

This one-hour workshop will show you how to leverage Military Community Shopping Guides to sell your products and services and support other Veteran and military spouse business owners.

When:

Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Participants will learn about how to:

  • Drive awareness of their small business
  • Find free marketing opportunities
  • Get featured in Holiday Shopping Guides
  • Plan for future success
  • Support veteran and military spouse-owned businesses

Hear from panelist from various organizations including:

  • Syracuse University D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)
  • The Rosie Network
  • Veterans Growing America
  • Amazon Small Business Partnerships & Education
  • Spouse-LY 

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. 

Contact: Stan Kurtz at stanley.kurtz@sba.gov.

