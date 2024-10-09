Military Community Holiday Shopping and Opportunity Webinar
This one-hour workshop will show you how to leverage Military Community Shopping Guides to sell your products and services and support other Veteran and military spouse business owners.
When:
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Participants will learn about how to:
- Drive awareness of their small business
- Find free marketing opportunities
- Get featured in Holiday Shopping Guides
- Plan for future success
- Support veteran and military spouse-owned businesses
Hear from panelist from various organizations including:
- Syracuse University D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF)
- The Rosie Network
- Veterans Growing America
- Amazon Small Business Partnerships & Education
- Spouse-LY
All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. Reasonable arrangements for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance.
Contact: Stan Kurtz at stanley.kurtz@sba.gov.