Veteran & Military Spouse Virtual Job Fair
G.I. JOBS MILITARY FRIENDLY® VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
When:
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Explore Hot Jobs • Chat with Recruiters • Apply for Position • Military Friendly® Employers
COMPANIES THAT WILL BE WAITING TO TALK WITH YOU!
- Wells Fargo
- Leidos
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- ACP
- VIQTORY Talent
- United States Postal Service
- CIAT, and more!
How To Get Started
- REGISTER: Complete the registration form to gain access to this exclusive event.
- EXPLORE: Get information about participating employers, access resources, and explore opportunities.
- CONNECT: Meet 1-on-1 with company representatives looking for you.
Don’t Miss Your Opportunity! Register today.