Veteran & Military Spouse Virtual Job Fair

G.I. JOBS MILITARY FRIENDLY® VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

When:

Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

Explore Hot Jobs    Chat with Recruiters    Apply for Position    Military Friendly® Employers

COMPANIES THAT WILL BE WAITING TO TALK WITH YOU!

  • Wells Fargo
  • Leidos 
  • U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs 
  • ACP
  • VIQTORY Talent 
  • United States Postal Service 
  • CIAT, and more! 

How To Get Started

  • REGISTER: Complete the registration form to gain access to this exclusive event.
  • EXPLORE: Get information about participating employers, access resources, and explore opportunities.
  • CONNECT: Meet 1-on-1 with company representatives looking for you.

Don’t Miss Your Opportunity! Register today. 

