Outreach events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down
The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair
This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit
At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Leesburg, Virginia Community Veterans Engagement Board
The Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) model enables Veterans, Service members, Military Families, Veteran advocates, community service providers, and stakeholders to have a collective voice in identifying their community goals.
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020
The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Lexington, Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)
If you are needing assistance with filing a new claim, or updating an existing claim ? Have questions about VA appeals or possible entitled benefits? Or have questions about VA healthcare? Then you cannot afford to miss this free event
Saturday, Jun 13 2020, 6:00 p.m. ET
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Madison, Wisconsin National Veterans Golden Age Games
VA's Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events (NVSP&SE) provides Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs.
Saturday, Jun 27 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET