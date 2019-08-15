 Skip to Content
Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down

The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).

When
Friday, Mar 13 2020
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair

This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.

When
Thursday, Mar 19 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit

At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.

When
Thursday, Mar 26 2020
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Leesburg, Virginia Community Veterans Engagement Board

The Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) model enables Veterans, Service members, Military Families, Veteran advocates, community service providers, and stakeholders to have a collective voice in identifying their community goals.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14 2020
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020

The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.

When
Tuesday, May 12 2020
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Lexington, Kentucky Veterans Experience Action Center (VEAC)

If you are needing assistance with filing a new claim, or updating an existing claim ? Have questions about VA appeals or possible entitled benefits? Or have questions about VA healthcare? Then you cannot afford to miss this free event

When
Friday, Jun 12 2020, 10:00 a.m. –
Saturday, Jun 13 2020, 6:00 p.m. ET

East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.

When
Friday, Jun 19 2020
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Madison, Wisconsin National Veterans Golden Age Games

VA's Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events (NVSP&SE) provides Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs.

When
Monday, Jun 22 2020, 9:00 a.m. –
Saturday, Jun 27 2020, 8:00 p.m. ET
