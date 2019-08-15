Outreach events

 Skip to Content
Savanna, Georgia Veteran Employment Job Fair

Are you a Veteran searching for employment or a career change? The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Section is hosting a job fair.

When
Wednesday, Mar 11 2020
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin VA Annual Community Mental Health Summit

A day for Veterans, family, friends and Veteran employers to connect.

When
Friday, May 8 2020
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic

This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.

When
Friday, Jun 5 2020
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
