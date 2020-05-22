 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tarrant County Veterans Day Motorcade - Fort Worth, TX

Saluting Disabled American Veterans Everywhere

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Day Service and Ceremony

Presented by Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis, Inc.

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony - New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

National Museum of Health and Medicine - Virtual Veterans Day Tour

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: Federal vs. Private Sector Employment

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Phoenix Veterans Day Celebration - Virtual

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Remembrance Ceremony - Auburn, WA

The program will be showcased on all of Auburn's social media outlets!

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Veteran's Day at the National Korean War Veterans Memorial

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Ceremoney - Brea, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Douglas County (Oregon) Veterans Day Parade

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Prev
3 4 5
Next