Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Truckee Virtual Veterans Day - Truckee, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day 2020 - City of Irvine, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

They Served: Stories From Veterans

Online event brought to you by the First Division Museum in Wheaton, IL

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Detroit, MI

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Detroit, Michigan.

When
Thursday, Nov 12 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina

When
Friday, Nov 13 2020
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Denver, CO

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Denver, Colorado.

When
Friday, Nov 13 2020
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

MCEC Education Summit 2020

Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment

When
Tuesday, Nov 17 2020, 10:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 18 2020, 3:00 p.m. ET

Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best

All planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives.

When
Wednesday, Nov 18 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.

When
Thursday, Nov 19 2020
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.

When
Friday, Nov 20 2020
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
