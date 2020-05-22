Outreach events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Truckee Virtual Veterans Day - Truckee, CA
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day 2020 - City of Irvine, CA
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
They Served: Stories From Veterans
Online event brought to you by the First Division Museum in Wheaton, IL
8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Detroit, MI
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Detroit, Michigan.
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Charleston, SC
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Charleston, South Carolina
8:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - Denver, CO
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Denver, Colorado.
1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
MCEC Education Summit 2020
Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment
Wednesday, Nov 18 2020, 3:00 p.m. ET
Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best
All planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives.
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET