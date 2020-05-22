Outreach events

 Skip to Content
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

WOD for Warriors

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day 2020 - Associated Veterans of Loveland

Veterans Day events in Loveland, CO

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
4:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Mobile Bay Area Veterans Day Commission Events - Mobile, AL

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
7:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

New York City Veterans Day Events

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Day Pittsburgh Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ET

MDVA Virtual Veterans Day

Presented by Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

Presented by National Veterans Memorial and Museum

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET

Veterans Day Ceremony

by Student Veterans of America, Rowan College of South Jersey Chapter

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Veterans Coffee Hour - Fargo, ND

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Virtual Parade - Edinburg, TX

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
