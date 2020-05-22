 Skip to Content
Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Lejeune Memorial Gardens Guided Tours & Veterans Walk of Honor

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony - Green, OH

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Scouting Salute to Service Members and their Families

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

101st Annual Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade (Leavenworth, KS)

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade - Dallas, TX

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the end of WWII

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Dayton Ohio - Centerville Veterans Day Ceremony

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Virtual Ceremony - New Jersey Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Ceremony - Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Veterans Day Service and Ceremony

Presented by Veterans Day Council of Indianapolis, Inc.

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Tarrant County Veterans Day Motorcade - Fort Worth, TX

Saluting Disabled American Veterans Everywhere

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
