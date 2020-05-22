 Skip to Content
Outreach events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Charleston Veterans Day Parade

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Phoenix Veterans Day Celebration - Virtual

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

National Museum of Health and Medicine - Virtual Veterans Day Tour

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: Federal vs. Private Sector Employment

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony - United States Navy Memorial

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Truckee Virtual Veterans Day - Truckee, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Ceremoney - Brea, CA

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET

Douglas County (Oregon) Veterans Day Parade

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Veteran's Day at the National Korean War Veterans Memorial

When
Wednesday, Nov 11 2020
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
