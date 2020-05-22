Outreach events
Virtual Charleston Veterans Day Parade
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Phoenix Veterans Day Celebration - Virtual
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
National Museum of Health and Medicine - Virtual Veterans Day Tour
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect: Federal vs. Private Sector Employment
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund Virtual Veterans Day Ceremony
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony - United States Navy Memorial
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Truckee Virtual Veterans Day - Truckee, CA
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day Ceremoney - Brea, CA
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. ET
Douglas County (Oregon) Veterans Day Parade
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Veteran's Day at the National Korean War Veterans Memorial
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET