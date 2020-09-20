Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic (NVSSC) at Home
A week-long series of virtual, educational sports sessions allowing Veterans to stay engaged and active.
Friday, Sep 25, 7:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live featuring the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) as our special guests.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live with the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) as our special guests.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Communication Power Moves: Pt. II Working with Difficult Clients
Communication techniques to keep ourselves and others calm through the escalated situation
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Massachusetts, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Massachusetts Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Johnson & Johnson
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Disaster and Hazard Readiness 101
Overview addressing terminology, phases of management, and types of disasters and hazards.
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in North Dakota, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for North Dakota Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Privacy Matters Symposium: Health Care Modernization at the Crossroads of Data Privacy and COVID-19.
VA Privacy Symposium
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Vermont, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Vermont Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET