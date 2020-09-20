 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic (NVSSC) at Home

A week-long series of virtual, educational sports sessions allowing Veterans to stay engaged and active.

When
Sunday, Sep 20, 2020 7:00 p.m. –
Friday, Sep 25, 7:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live featuring the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) as our special guests.

When
Friday, Sep 18, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live with the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join. This event will feature the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) as our special guests.

When
Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Communication Power Moves: Pt. II Working with Difficult Clients

Communication techniques to keep ourselves and others calm through the escalated situation

When
Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Massachusetts, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Massachusetts Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Johnson & Johnson

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Disaster and Hazard Readiness 101

Overview addressing terminology, phases of management, and types of disasters and hazards.

When
Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in North Dakota, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for North Dakota Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Privacy Matters Symposium: Health Care Modernization at the Crossroads of Data Privacy and COVID-19.

VA Privacy Symposium

When
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Vermont, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Vermont Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
