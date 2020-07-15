Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Economic Investment Initiative (EII) Virtual Townhall
Join us on a virtual town hall scheduled for July 15, where local issues affecting the military and Veteran communities will be discussed with federal, state and local representatives.
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Hawai'i
Aloha! Please join us on Friday, 7/10 at 5pm ET (11am HT) for a tele-townhall event for Hawai'i Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Federal Employment Virtual Job Fair
Join Hiring Our Heroes and representatives from agencies hiring for federal employment roles for a virtual hiring fair, including the Veterans Benefits Administration.
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits Paul Lawrence Live in Mississippi
Please join us Thursday, 7/9 at 5pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Mississippi Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Federal Employment Connection: Industry Thursday with VBA and HoH
This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about careers and hiring processes at VBA.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Maryland
Please join us on 7/8 at 4pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Maryland Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Georgia
Please join us Tuesday, 7/7 at 4pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Georgia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in New Mexico
Please join us Thursday, 7/2 at 5pm ET/3pm MT for a tele-townhall event for New Mexico Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Madison, Wisconsin National Veterans Golden Age Games
VA's Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events (NVSP&SE) provides Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs.
Saturday, Jun 27, 8:00 p.m. ET
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET