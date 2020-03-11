Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Savanna, Georgia Veteran Employment Job Fair
Are you a Veteran searching for employment or a career change? The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Section is hosting a job fair.
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Detroit, Michigan Military Hiring Fair
This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Washington DC, Hiring Fair
This event is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
San Diego, California GROW HIRING EVENT
Leveraging the power of these local initiatives, this GROW event will provide a platform for military spouses to improve their local network.
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
Bend, Oregon Listening Session/Resource Fair
You are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Jacksonville, Florida Veterans Job Fair
This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Military Spouse Employment Seminar
Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one-hour Facebook Live event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar
This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Morningside, Maryland Veteran Resource Day
All Veterans are encouraged to attend in order to connect with local and national resources in their area
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET