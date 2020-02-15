Past events

 Skip to Content
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair

This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.

When
Thursday, Mar 19 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down

The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).

When
Friday, Mar 13 2020
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Savanna, Georgia Veteran Employment Job Fair

Are you a Veteran searching for employment or a career change? The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Section is hosting a job fair.

When
Wednesday, Mar 11 2020
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Detroit, Michigan Military Hiring Fair

This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Saturday, Mar 7 2020
10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Washington DC, Hiring Fair

This event is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Thursday, Mar 5 2020
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

San Diego, California GROW HIRING EVENT

Leveraging the power of these local initiatives, this GROW event will provide a platform for military spouses to improve their local network.

When
Wednesday, Mar 4 2020
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

Bend, Oregon Listening Session/Resource Fair

You are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.

When
Thursday, Feb 27 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Jacksonville, Florida Veterans Job Fair

This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Thursday, Feb 27 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Military Spouse Employment Seminar

Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one-hour Facebook Live event

When
Thursday, Feb 20 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar

This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.

When
Saturday, Feb 15 2020
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
