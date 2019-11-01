 Skip to Content
Past events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair

This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET

Fort Belvoir, Virginia Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair

Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military spouses with meaningful employment with local and national employers.

When
Wednesday, Apr 8
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down

This fair is being held to provide beneficial information to all Veterans, Military, and their families regarding the resources available to them.

When
Thursday, Mar 26
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit

At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.

When
Thursday, Mar 26
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair

This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.

When
Thursday, Mar 19
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down

The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).

When
Friday, Mar 13
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Savanna, Georgia Veteran Employment Job Fair

Are you a Veteran searching for employment or a career change? The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Section is hosting a job fair.

When
Wednesday, Mar 11
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Detroit, Michigan Military Hiring Fair

This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Saturday, Mar 7
10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Washington DC, Hiring Fair

This event is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.

When
Thursday, Mar 5
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

San Diego, California GROW HIRING EVENT

Leveraging the power of these local initiatives, this GROW event will provide a platform for military spouses to improve their local network.

When
Wednesday, Mar 4
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
