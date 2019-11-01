Past events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall Live in Idaho, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Idaho Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
VetXL: Back to School
Back to School – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions?
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: National Gypsum
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Delaware, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Delaware Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Warrior Community Integration Symposium
Empowers those who serve veterans by fostering collaboration and enhancing service to veterans and their families in communities across America
Thursday, Aug 27, 6:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in New Hampshire, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New Hampshire Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Sierra Vista, Arizona Resource Fair
This 1-day event provides services to homeless, in-need Veterans, their immediate families and their pets.
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Nebraska, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nebraska Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live with DAV and Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as our guest. Veterans, service members, their families, and the public are all welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Heroes Connect: Fresenius Medical Care
Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET