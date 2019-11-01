 Skip to Content
Past events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall Live in Idaho, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Idaho Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Aug 27
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

VetXL: Back to School

Back to School – live Q&A with VA and community partners. What are your questions?

When
Thursday, Aug 27
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: National Gypsum

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Aug 26
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Delaware, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Delaware Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Aug 25
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Warrior Community Integration Symposium

Empowers those who serve veterans by fostering collaboration and enhancing service to veterans and their families in communities across America

When
Tuesday, Aug 25, 11:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Aug 27, 6:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in New Hampshire, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for New Hampshire Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Aug 21
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Sierra Vista, Arizona Resource Fair

This 1-day event provides services to homeless, in-need Veterans, their immediate families and their pets.

When
Friday, Aug 21
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Nebraska, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Nebraska Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Aug 20
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live with DAV and Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event featuring the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) as our guest. Veterans, service members, their families, and the public are all welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Aug 19
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Heroes Connect: Fresenius Medical Care

Connecting talent from the military and veteran community with manufacturers who are hiring today!

When
Wednesday, Aug 19
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
