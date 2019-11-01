 Skip to Content
Past events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Maryland

Please join us on 7/8 at 4pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Maryland Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Jul 8
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Georgia

Please join us Tuesday, 7/7 at 4pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Georgia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Tuesday, Jul 7
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in New Mexico

Please join us Thursday, 7/2 at 5pm ET/3pm MT for a tele-townhall event for New Mexico Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Jul 2
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Madison, Wisconsin National Veterans Golden Age Games

VA's Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events (NVSP&SE) provides Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs.

When
Monday, Jun 22, 9:00 a.m. –
Saturday, Jun 27, 8:00 p.m. ET

East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair

East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.

When
Friday, Jun 19
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic

This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.

When
Friday, Jun 5
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020

The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.

When
Tuesday, May 12
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Milwaukee, Wisconsin VA Annual Community Mental Health Summit

A day for Veterans, family, friends and Veteran employers to connect.

When
Friday, May 8
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET

Leesburg, Virginia Community Veterans Engagement Board

The Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) model enables Veterans, Service members, Military Families, Veteran advocates, community service providers, and stakeholders to have a collective voice in identifying their community goals.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET

Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair

This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.

When
Tuesday, Apr 14
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET
