Past events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Maryland
Please join us on 7/8 at 4pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Maryland Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in Georgia
Please join us Tuesday, 7/7 at 4pm ET for a tele-townhall event for Georgia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall: Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence Live in New Mexico
Please join us Thursday, 7/2 at 5pm ET/3pm MT for a tele-townhall event for New Mexico Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Madison, Wisconsin National Veterans Golden Age Games
VA's Office of National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events (NVSP&SE) provides Veterans with opportunities for health and healing through adaptive sports and therapeutic art programs.
Saturday, Jun 27, 8:00 p.m. ET
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair
East Tawas, Michigan Veterans Benefit Fair helps Connect Veterans to Earned Benefits and Resources.
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Boise, Idaho Veterans Will Clinic
This event is designed to help Veterans and their spouses with living wills and much more.
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Raleigh, North Carolina Women MilVets Summit & Expo 2020
The N.C. Department of Military & Veterans Affairs and other partners, will conduct a special event designed to Empower, Educate and Enrich the lives of North Carolina's women who served or are serving in our military.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Milwaukee, Wisconsin VA Annual Community Mental Health Summit
A day for Veterans, family, friends and Veteran employers to connect.
9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET
Leesburg, Virginia Community Veterans Engagement Board
The Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB) model enables Veterans, Service members, Military Families, Veteran advocates, community service providers, and stakeholders to have a collective voice in identifying their community goals.
8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
Lexington Park, Maryland Job Fair
This events gives entry level, recent college graduates, and experienced professionals and opportunity to meet face to face in sit-down interviews with a variety of companies.
4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. ET