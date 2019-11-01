Past events
Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Fort Belvoir, Virginia Military Spouse Hiring/Career Fair
Come ready with your resume to learn about resources that help connect military spouses with meaningful employment with local and national employers.
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Owensboro, Kentucky Resource Fair / Stand Down
This fair is being held to provide beneficial information to all Veterans, Military, and their families regarding the resources available to them.
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Midland, Virginia Veterans Resource Summit
At this FREE informative seminar speakers will discuss Veteran benefits, qualifications, and will provide updates on the application process.
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Springfield, Virginia Veterans Job Fair
This event is focused on the recruitment needs in the surrounding areas of Northern Virginia and DC. This event will be heavily marketed to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, Pentagon and other DC military installations.
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Spartanburg, South Carolina Stand Down
The SFC Charles A. Judge Jr. Memorial Stand Down will provide a day of FREE services and resources to homeless Veterans, Veterans at risk of homelessness, and any Veteran in need (as defined by his/her need).
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Savanna, Georgia Veteran Employment Job Fair
Are you a Veteran searching for employment or a career change? The Compensated Work Therapy (CWT) Section is hosting a job fair.
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Detroit, Michigan Military Hiring Fair
This is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
10:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Washington DC, Hiring Fair
This event is a hands-on career planning event designed to connect members of the local military community with military-ready employers.
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
San Diego, California GROW HIRING EVENT
Leveraging the power of these local initiatives, this GROW event will provide a platform for military spouses to improve their local network.
7:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
Bend, Oregon Listening Session/Resource Fair
You are invited to join VA Portland Health Care System, Portland Regional Benefits Office (VBA), & Willamette National Cemetery Directors, to discuss ideas & ask questions regarding VA services.
5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET