Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Privacy Matters Symposium: Health Care Modernization at the Crossroads of Data Privacy and COVID-19.

VA Privacy Symposium

When
Tuesday, Sep 15, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Vermont, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Vermont Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Sep 14, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

A Night of Transcendence: VA Suicide Prevention Month Series, Event 2

A Night of Transcendence: Celebrating the Art, Music & Poetry of LGBTQ+ Veteran/Adult Survivors of Suicide

When
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in South Carolina, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for South Carolina Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”

"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton

When
Friday, Sep 11, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET

Online Recruiting Event: San Antonio / Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

Join us on Thursday, September 10th to connect directly with employers nationwide, experience fast turn-around time from interview to hiring, and learn more about jobs that are open now and education options for Veterans.

When
Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Pledge To Prevent: Action to End Veteran Suicide

The event will focus on action to end Veteran suicide and feature award winning author and filmmaker, Kevin Hines.

When
Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Employer Connection: Veterans Benefits Administration

This virtual informational interview-style webinar gives you an opportunity to learn about opportunities and hiring processes at the Veterans Benefits Administration.

When
Tuesday, Sep 8, 2020
10:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Blue Star Families of Dayton “Flyer Talk Friday”

"Flyer Talk Fridays" with Blue Star Families of Dayton

When
Friday, Sep 4, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET
