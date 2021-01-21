Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Spiritually Integrated, Recovery Oriented, Mental Health Care And Suicide Prevention: A VA Psychiatrist’s Perspective
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST
Employer Connection: Microsoft
Connecting world class military talent with American employers.
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Resources to Help Your Business Rebound
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
Employer Connection: Capital One
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Employer Panel: Careers in STEM
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Steps for Transitioning to a Career in Tech Webinar
STEM Industry Webinars: Connecting world class military talent with American employers
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Military Spouse Fellowship Program
Virtual Information Session
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Atlanta - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Atlanta
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
Sharing the Journey
Virtual caregiver support sponsored by American Red Cross
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
PAVE Connect: Top Tips for Networking
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST