Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat
Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Navigating Veterans Benefits with the VA
Online Event
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Creative Writing Workshop for Military Spouses & Caregivers
Presented by Community Building Art Works
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Virtual Couples Process Group
9 week program, starting December 2, 2020
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET
VA Community Town Hall with Secretary Robert Wilkie
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat
Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Georgia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Georgia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Veterans Business Outreach Center Orientation Webinar
Online event for Veteran-owned small business communities in California and Nevada
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET
Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat
Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET