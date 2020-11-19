 Skip to Content
Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat

Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses

When
Monday, Dec 7, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Navigating Veterans Benefits with the VA

Online Event

When
Friday, Dec 4, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Creative Writing Workshop for Military Spouses & Caregivers

Presented by Community Building Art Works

When
Thursday, Dec 3, 2020
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Couples Process Group

9 week program, starting December 2, 2020

When
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

VA Community Town Hall with Secretary Robert Wilkie

When
Monday, Nov 30, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat

Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses

When
Monday, Nov 30, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Georgia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Georgia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Veterans Business Outreach Center Orientation Webinar

Online event for Veteran-owned small business communities in California and Nevada

When
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat

Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses

When
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
