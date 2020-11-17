Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
VA Caregiver Support Program Expansion
Learn How the VA Caregiver Support Program is Expanding, November 19 at 2 PM
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall
Hosted by Columbia VA Regional Benefits Office
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Stand Up For Heroes
Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Michigan, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Michigan Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Paralyzed Veterans of America’s: Women Veterans Empowerment Seminar
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Boots to Business - Ft. Campbell
In-Person Event
Thursday, Nov 19, 4:30 p.m. ET
Armor of God Podcast
Wednesday, Dec 16, 11:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Virginia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect: Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community
Virtual Event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET