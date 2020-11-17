 Skip to Content
Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

VA Caregiver Support Program Expansion

Learn How the VA Caregiver Support Program is Expanding, November 19 at 2 PM

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall

Hosted by Columbia VA Regional Benefits Office

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Stand Up For Heroes

Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Michigan, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Michigan Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Paralyzed Veterans of America’s: Women Veterans Empowerment Seminar

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Boots to Business - Ft. Campbell

In-Person Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 9:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Nov 19, 4:30 p.m. ET

Armor of God Podcast

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 1:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Dec 16, 11:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Virginia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community

Virtual Event

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
