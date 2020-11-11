 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

MCEC Education Summit 2020

Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 10:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 18, 3:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Film Premiere: Re-Story: Transforming Veterans Stories into Art

A film with the Veterans Arts Initiative of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and Columbus College of Art & Design

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020 5:00 p.m. –
Sunday, Nov 15, 11:00 p.m. ET

CENTRAL REGIONAL MILITARY SURVIVOR SEMINAR AND GOOD GRIEF CAMP

When
Friday, Nov 13, 2020 4:00 p.m. –
Sunday, Nov 15, 2:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live (Nationwide), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families nationwide, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET

Vets@Medallia Fireside Chat

Online Event

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: Federal vs. Private Sector Employment

When
Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Parade - Madras, OR

Live Stream option

When
Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET

Veterans Day Drive Thru Giveaway!

When
Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Washington County Veterans Day Event

Virtual Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
2:11 p.m. – 3:11 p.m. ET

JAVA Veterans Day Program

Virtual Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 11, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Prev
48 49 50
Next