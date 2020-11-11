Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
MCEC Education Summit 2020
Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment
Wednesday, Nov 18, 3:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Film Premiere: Re-Story: Transforming Veterans Stories into Art
A film with the Veterans Arts Initiative of the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System and Columbus College of Art & Design
Sunday, Nov 15, 11:00 p.m. ET
CENTRAL REGIONAL MILITARY SURVIVOR SEMINAR AND GOOD GRIEF CAMP
Sunday, Nov 15, 2:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live (Nationwide), with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Veterans, service members, and their families nationwide, but all are welcome to join.
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. ET
Vets@Medallia Fireside Chat
Online Event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect: Federal vs. Private Sector Employment
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day Parade - Madras, OR
Live Stream option
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. ET
Veterans Day Drive Thru Giveaway!
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Washington County Veterans Day Event
Virtual Event
2:11 p.m. – 3:11 p.m. ET
JAVA Veterans Day Program
Virtual Event
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET