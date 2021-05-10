 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Red Cross Home Fire Prevention and Preparedness

When
Monday, May 10, 2021
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. CST

Computer Skills for Everyday Life

When
Monday, May 10, 2021
5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST

VA Rocky Mountain Network Virtual Listening Session - Oklahoma City

VA health care systems across VISN 19 will host listening sessions for Veterans, Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representatives, and other community stakeholders.

When
Monday, May 10, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST

Local Listening Sessions on the Future of VA Health Care - Memphis, Nashville, Murfreesboro, Mountain Home VAMCs

When
Monday, May 10, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

KraftHeinz Garland, TX Hiring Event

Upcoming hiring event we’ll be hosting at our KraftHeinz Garland location on April 8th

When
Saturday, May 8, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Local Listening Sessions on the Future of VA Health Care - Seattle, American Lake, Spokane, Walla Walla, Boise VAMCs

When
Friday, May 7, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. PST

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS: A Candid Discussion for Minorities & People of Color

Join a panel discussion on topics including: how the vaccines work, equity around vaccine administration, vaccine hesitancy, communication and trust, and other COVID-19 related questions.

When
Thursday, May 6, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Local Listening Sessions on the Future of VA Health Care - Sheridan, Cheyenne, Fort Harrison VAMCs

When
Thursday, May 6, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. MST

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor and Joining Forces

When
Thursday, May 6, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. EST

Virtual Hiring Fair: Healthcare

When
Thursday, May 6, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
