Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, May 6, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Tar Heel State Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, May 6, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Local Listening Sessions on the Future of VA Health Care - Portland, Vancouver, Roseburg, White City VAMCs

When
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. PST

Virtual Mental Health First Aid

Presented by the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare

When
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Mental Health First Aid

When
Tuesday, May 4, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Connecting with Kids

Presented by American Red Cross and Blue Star Families

When
Saturday, May 1, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CST

Carry the Load with Team Cohen Clinic Metrocare

When
Friday, Apr 30, 2021
12:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Generation 9/11

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Take & Make Woodwork Workshop

Dallas based event presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Metrocare

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

PVA Veterans Career Live Education Session: Saylor Academy

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
