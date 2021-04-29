 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Sexual Harassment & Violence Prevention

Virtual Training presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Camp Pendleton Area Military Virtual Career Fair

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST

Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Information Session

Presented by SBA Western PA District Office

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST

Hurlburt Field Career Summit

In-Person event in Florida

When
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

VBC and Humana Caregiver Support 101

When
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country

Presented by VA's Office of Tribal Government Relations

When
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Information Session

Presented by SBA Western PA District Office

When
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Veterans Breakfast Club

When
Wednesday, Apr 28, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST

Greatest Generation Live WWII Roundtable

When
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

Military Child Teen Chat

When
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
Prev
53 54 55
Next