Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Sexual Harassment & Violence Prevention
Virtual Training presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Camp Pendleton Area Military Virtual Career Fair
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. PST
Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Information Session
Presented by SBA Western PA District Office
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. EST
Hurlburt Field Career Summit
In-Person event in Florida
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
VBC and Humana Caregiver Support 101
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
COVID-19 Vaccinations in Indian Country
Presented by VA's Office of Tribal Government Relations
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) Information Session
Presented by SBA Western PA District Office
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
Veterans Breakfast Club
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST
Greatest Generation Live WWII Roundtable
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST
Military Child Teen Chat
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST