 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Advancing Literacy Skills in Military Children

Part of the Reading & Resiliency Webinar Series presented by UTR

When
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

Veterans Breakfast Club

When
Wednesday, Apr 21, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. EST

Greatest Generation Live WWII Roundtable

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. EST

PVA Veterans Career Live Employer Session: Amazon All Abilities

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Entrepreneurship Webinar: US Small Business Administration’s Office of Veteran Business Development

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Candid Conversations: Pathways through Life - Growing up with Autism

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

PepsiCo Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Mental Health First Aid

When
Tuesday, Apr 20, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Kids Talk, Parents Listen

Virtual discussion presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors

When
Saturday, Apr 17, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST

Red Cross Creating Calmness Workshop

When
Saturday, Apr 17, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. CST
Prev
56 57 58
Next