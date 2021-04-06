Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Acing the Interview Interactive Workshop
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
April's Battle Rhythm - Empowering Military-Connected Children
Hosted by Blue Star Academy and America's Warrior Partnership
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. EST
Denver - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Denver
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MST
PsychArmor - Conversations with Caregivers: The Importance of Sleep
In this episode of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, Dr. William Brim and Brian Vines (Col., USA, Ret.) explore the importance of sleep and how crucial it is in everyday life, especially as a caregiver.
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
PVA Veterans Career Live: Writing a Personal Narrative
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
San Antonio/Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Seminar: VA Benefits Briefing
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
The Military Family Experience 2021: Path to Recovery
A four-panel virtual event full of discussion, collaboration, and insight.
Wednesday, Mar 31, 5:00 p.m. EST
Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Honoring our Vietnam Veterans
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST