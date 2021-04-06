 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Acing the Interview Interactive Workshop

When
Tuesday, Apr 6, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

April's Battle Rhythm - Empowering Military-Connected Children

Hosted by Blue Star Academy and America's Warrior Partnership

When
Monday, Apr 5, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. EST

Denver - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Denver

When
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. MST

PsychArmor - Conversations with Caregivers: The Importance of Sleep

In this episode of the Conversations with Caregivers webinar series, Dr. William Brim and Brian Vines (Col., USA, Ret.) explore the importance of sleep and how crucial it is in everyday life, especially as a caregiver.

When
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

PVA Veterans Career Live: Writing a Personal Narrative

When
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

San Antonio/Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Seminar: VA Benefits Briefing

When
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

The Military Family Experience 2021: Path to Recovery

A four-panel virtual event full of discussion, collaboration, and insight.

When
Tuesday, Mar 30, 2021 12:00 p.m. –
Wednesday, Mar 31, 5:00 p.m. EST

Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration

When
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Honoring our Vietnam Veterans

When
Monday, Mar 29, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
