Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Discovering the Importance of Mindfulness: with MLB Player Darnell McDonald and Performance Coach Audrey Lee

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST

Virtual Career Fair: Career in the Public Sector

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Boston Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Veterans Research Town Hall

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

Boots to Business: Reboot Entrepreneurial Training

When
Thursday, Mar 25, 2021 8:15 a.m. –
Friday, Mar 26, 12:30 p.m. EST

Veteran Employment and Entrepreneurship

VetXL Veterans Experience Live Event

When
Wednesday, Mar 24, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Corporate Fellowship Information Session

When
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Veterans Listening Session: VA New England Healthcare System

Focused on: Togus VAMC, White River Junction VAMC, Manchester VAMC

When
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST

LinkedIn (An Overview for Job Seekers and Networking)

When
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Transitioning Army & Army Spouse Virtual Career Fair

When
Tuesday, Mar 23, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
