Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Federal Contracting for Veterans and Service Disabled Veterans

When
Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST

Corporate Fellowship Information Session

When
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Employer Spotlight: INvets

Opportunities in Indiana

When
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Employment Training: How To Get The Job You Want

Presented by Cohen Clinic and Texas Veterans Commission

When
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

VSN Tuesday Talks - Upskilling

Securing the credentials you need to land the job.

When
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Tuesday, Feb 23, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop

Caregiver Support

When
Monday, Feb 22, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

NamasDay

Annual yoga event presented by Team RWB

When
Saturday, Feb 20, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Grow with Google: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks

When
Friday, Feb 19, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Friday, Feb 19, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST
