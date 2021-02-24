Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Federal Contracting for Veterans and Service Disabled Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. EST
Corporate Fellowship Information Session
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Employer Spotlight: INvets
Opportunities in Indiana
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Employment Training: How To Get The Job You Want
Presented by Cohen Clinic and Texas Veterans Commission
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
VSN Tuesday Talks - Upskilling
Securing the credentials you need to land the job.
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop
Caregiver Support
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
NamasDay
Annual yoga event presented by Team RWB
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Grow with Google: Digital Skills for Everyday Tasks
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Support Group: Parenting School-Aged Children During a Pandemic
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. CST