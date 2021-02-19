 Skip to Content

Past events

Orlando - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Orlando

When
Friday, Feb 19, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

NatCon 2021

NatCon is the largest annual convening of Post-9/11 veterans in the world. Join us virtually for NatCon 2021 on February 19th and 20th.

When
Friday, Feb 19, 2021 9:00 a.m. –
Saturday, Feb 20, 6:00 p.m. EST

Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop

Caregiver Support

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST

Conversations with Caregivers: Building Strong Social Supports & Connected Communities

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST

Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative

Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Couples Training: Strengthening Relationships Through Effective Communication

Presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, San Antonio

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

Connected Communities: Building Blocks to Belonging

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Endeavors Presents: A Conversation with Major General Alfred K. Flowers

Endeavors Celebrates Black History and Heritage

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST

Finding Meaningful Part-time and Gig Work

Connecting World Class Military Talent with American Employers

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Chicago Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Feb 18, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
