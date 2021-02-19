Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Orlando - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Orlando
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
NatCon 2021
NatCon is the largest annual convening of Post-9/11 veterans in the world. Join us virtually for NatCon 2021 on February 19th and 20th.
Saturday, Feb 20, 6:00 p.m. EST
Red Cross Caregiver Resiliency Workshop
Caregiver Support
7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. CST
Conversations with Caregivers: Building Strong Social Supports & Connected Communities
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EST
Virtual Engage Course: Positive Parenting Initiative
Presented by Cohen Clinic at Endeavors, Killeen
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Couples Training: Strengthening Relationships Through Effective Communication
Presented by The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, San Antonio
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
Connected Communities: Building Blocks to Belonging
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Endeavors Presents: A Conversation with Major General Alfred K. Flowers
Endeavors Celebrates Black History and Heritage
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST
Finding Meaningful Part-time and Gig Work
Connecting World Class Military Talent with American Employers
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Chicago Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. CST