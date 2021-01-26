Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Employer Connection: Capital One
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
Employer Panel: Careers in STEM
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Steps for Transitioning to a Career in Tech Webinar
STEM Industry Webinars: Connecting world class military talent with American employers
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Military Spouse Fellowship Program
Virtual Information Session
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Atlanta - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in Atlanta
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST
Sharing the Journey
Virtual caregiver support sponsored by American Red Cross
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST
PAVE Connect: Top Tips for Networking
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST
San Antonio - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution
Food assistance for Veterans in San Antonio
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST
Virtual Hiring Event: Healthcare
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
FY21 Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST