 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Employer Connection: Capital One

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

Employer Panel: Careers in STEM

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Tuesday, Jan 26, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Steps for Transitioning to a Career in Tech Webinar

STEM Industry Webinars: Connecting world class military talent with American employers

When
Monday, Jan 25, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Military Spouse Fellowship Program

Virtual Information Session

When
Friday, Jan 22, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Atlanta - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in Atlanta

When
Friday, Jan 22, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. EST

Sharing the Journey

Virtual caregiver support sponsored by American Red Cross

When
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST

PAVE Connect: Top Tips for Networking

When
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. EST

San Antonio - Soldiers’ Angels Veteran Food Distribution

Food assistance for Veterans in San Antonio

When
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. CST

Virtual Hiring Event: Healthcare

Connecting world class military talent with American employers.

When
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST

FY21 Quarterly Webcast: Managing VBA Performance & Results

When
Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. EST
Prev
74 75 76
Next