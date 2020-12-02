 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Virtual Couples Process Group

9 week program, starting December 2, 2020

When
Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020
7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

VA Community Town Hall with Secretary Robert Wilkie

When
Monday, Nov 30, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat

Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses

When
Monday, Nov 30, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Veterans Outreach Program: Exchange Service “Chief Chat” with Recipients Gary Beikirch & Gary Littrell

When
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

National Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Georgia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Georgia Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Veterans Business Outreach Center Orientation Webinar

Online event for Veteran-owned small business communities in California and Nevada

When
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. ET

Virtual Coffee House - Veteran Business Chat

Online Event for Veterans and Military Spouses

When
Monday, Nov 23, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Orlando, FL

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Orlando, Florida.

When
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Olympia Veterans Stand Down - National Guard Armory

When
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Prev
78 79 80
Next