Past events
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
VA Caregiver Support Program Expansion
Learn How the VA Caregiver Support Program is Expanding, November 19 at 2 PM
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX
Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Jacksonville Virtual Career Fair for Veterans
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall
Hosted by Columbia VA Regional Benefits Office
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Stand Up For Heroes
Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Michigan, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Michigan Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
Paralyzed Veterans of America’s: Women Veterans Empowerment Seminar
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET