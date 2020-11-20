 Skip to Content

Past events

VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Food Distribution - Atlanta, GA

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in Atlanta, Georgia.

When
Friday, Nov 20, 2020
9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Pennsylvania, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Pennsylvania Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

VA Caregiver Support Program Expansion

Learn How the VA Caregiver Support Program is Expanding, November 19 at 2 PM

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Soldiers' Angels Veteran Mobile Food Distribution - San Antonio, TX

Providing food to low-income and homeless veterans in San Antonio, Texas.

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Dallas Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

VA Benefits and Claims Town Hall

Hosted by Columbia VA Regional Benefits Office

When
Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Stand Up For Heroes

Presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and New York Comedy Festival

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
9:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Michigan, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

Please join us for a tele-townhall event for Michigan Veterans, service members, and their families, but all are welcome to join.

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

Paralyzed Veterans of America’s: Women Veterans Empowerment Seminar

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
