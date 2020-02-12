 Skip to Content
Past events

Veterans' benefits help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.

Military Spouse Employment Seminar

Military Spouses can get answers to employment questions during this one-hour Facebook Live event

When
Thursday, Feb 20 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Canton, Michigan Lunch & Learn Veteran Benefits Seminar

This Seminar is held to educate Veterans and their families on specific Veterans’ benefits and services.

When
Saturday, Feb 15 2020
12:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

Morningside, Maryland Veteran Resource Day

All Veterans are encouraged to attend in order to connect with local and national resources in their area

When
Wednesday, Feb 12 2020
11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
