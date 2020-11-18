Past events

 Skip to Content

Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best

All planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives.

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET

Boots to Business - Ft. Campbell

In-Person Event

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 9:00 a.m. –
Thursday, Nov 19, 4:30 p.m. ET

Armor of God Podcast

When
Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 1:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Dec 16, 11:00 p.m. ET

Tele-Townhall Live in Virginia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET

PAVE Connect: Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community

Virtual Event

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET

MCEC Education Summit 2020

Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment

When
Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020 10:00 a.m. –
Wednesday, Nov 18, 3:00 p.m. ET

Birmingham Veteran Virtual Hiring Event

When
Monday, Nov 16, 2020
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

The Roll Call - Punta Gorda, FL

The Reading of the 58,318 Names of Those Who Served in Vietnam and Gave Their All

When
Monday, Nov 16, 2020 7:00 a.m. –
Friday, Nov 20, 12:00 p.m. ET

Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert

Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service!

When
Saturday, Nov 14, 2020
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET
