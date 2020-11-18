Past events
VA benefits can help Veterans and their families buy homes, earn degrees, start careers, stay healthy, and more. Join an event for conversation and information.
Planning for the Worst, Hoping for the Best
All planning aspects involved in military family readiness from both family and service professional perspectives.
11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
Boots to Business - Ft. Campbell
In-Person Event
Thursday, Nov 19, 4:30 p.m. ET
Armor of God Podcast
Wednesday, Dec 16, 11:00 p.m. ET
Tele-Townhall Live in Virginia, with Under Secretary for Benefits, Paul Lawrence
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. ET
PAVE Connect: Resiliency in the Military-Connected Community
Virtual Event
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Virtual Seminar: Understanding Traumatic Brain Injury
2:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
MCEC Education Summit 2020
Meeting the educational needs of military children in a changing environment
Wednesday, Nov 18, 3:00 p.m. ET
Birmingham Veteran Virtual Hiring Event
12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
The Roll Call - Punta Gorda, FL
The Reading of the 58,318 Names of Those Who Served in Vietnam and Gave Their All
Friday, Nov 20, 12:00 p.m. ET
Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: A Virtual Concert
Featuring Jay Ungar and Molly Mason, Darden Purcell, & Voices of Service!
8:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET